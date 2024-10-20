The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.5% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

