TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Trading 3.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.13. 13,062 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 35,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.15% and a negative net margin of 1,612.73%. Research analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TFFP Free Report ) by 382.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,089 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned 1.56% of TFF Pharmaceuticals worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.25% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

