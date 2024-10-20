TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
TTI stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.04.
TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
