TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

TTI stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.04.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.66 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TETRA Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 297,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,109 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 134,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 30,964 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.