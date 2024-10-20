Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,550 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $220.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

