TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $128.32 million and $9.62 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00041341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,330,789 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,001,367 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terraclassic.co.uk. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

