Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,082,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.1% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $709,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,722,410,000 after acquiring an additional 704,804 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,167,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,157,635,000 after acquiring an additional 750,971 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,538,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,873,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,071,242,000 after acquiring an additional 296,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NYSE:TSM traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.78. The stock had a trading volume of 21,030,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,630,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

