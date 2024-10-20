T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,142,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,798 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $235,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,577,154.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,261 shares of company stock worth $69,411,130 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $223.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.20. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.85 and a 12 month high of $223.45. The company has a market capitalization of $261.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James downgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

