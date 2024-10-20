Synapse Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $111.90 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 28.2% against the US dollar. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $111.90 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,159,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the exchanges listed above.

