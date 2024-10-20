Susquehanna Increases Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target to $28.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fluence Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.53.

FLNC opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $168,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fluence Energy by 45.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 65,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,376,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fluence Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,500,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

