Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Announces Dividend of $0.03

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
Surge Energy Trading Down 1.3 %
ZPTAF opened at $4.33 on Friday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Surge Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
Featured Stories
