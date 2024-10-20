Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $63.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

NYSE:SUN opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Sunoco by 26,345.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,351,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 700,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,591,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 583,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 258,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 42.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 83,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

