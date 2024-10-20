sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. sudeng has a total market capitalization of $105.67 million and $46.17 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sudeng token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, sudeng has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000117 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.29 or 0.00250397 BTC.

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng launched on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.01046274 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $44,213,061.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

