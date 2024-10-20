Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 541 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB opened at $145.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.63 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

