Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 31,962 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,962 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $11,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.71 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

