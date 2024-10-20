Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $166.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

