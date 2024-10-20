Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 18,716 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,716 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $27.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.