Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.56 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 976,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,256,000 after acquiring an additional 975,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $73,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,261,000 after buying an additional 883,327 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $51,286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 111.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after buying an additional 386,320 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $80.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

