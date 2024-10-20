Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.26 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,044,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,049,000 after buying an additional 1,045,570 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,629,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,844,000 after acquiring an additional 281,252 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 514,000 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,144,000 after purchasing an additional 494,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $251.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.67. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.