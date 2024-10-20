Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $223.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.87. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

