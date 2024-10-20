Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 23,570 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $2,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CMG opened at $59.39 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.03.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

