Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 16,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,792,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,462,000 after acquiring an additional 190,045 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,166,000. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

