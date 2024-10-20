Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 21,060 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 26,484 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 36,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.