Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 13,078 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $68.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

