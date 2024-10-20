Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 264.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 88,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 64,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $155.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $100.84 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

