Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

