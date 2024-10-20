Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIB. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 340,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 328,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 403.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 211,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 249,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 20,028 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $48.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $448.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1816 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

