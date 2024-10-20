Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

