Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 957 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $282.07 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $282.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $271.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

