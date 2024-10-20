Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,971 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.62. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

