Stratos Investment Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,512,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,598,000 after buying an additional 167,836 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,620 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 996.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,140,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,442 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 830,796 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $27.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

