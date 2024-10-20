Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stratos Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $200.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $201.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.23.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

