Stratos Investment Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

