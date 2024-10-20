Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 496,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after purchasing an additional 395,856 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 441.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 338,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,301.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 186,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 173,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,742,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH opened at $64.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $51.27 and a one year high of $66.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

