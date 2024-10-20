Stratos Investment Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 51.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 100.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 11,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.61, for a total value of $6,997,607.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,752,985.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total value of $535,327.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,755.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $613.29 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $630.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Get Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.