Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stratos Investment Management LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,370 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

