Stratos Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,887 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 6.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tapestry by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 36,892 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Tapestry Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TPR opened at $45.15 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.81.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

