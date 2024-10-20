Stratos Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Stratos Investment Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

