Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 273 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $97.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.72 and a 200 day moving average of $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

