Strathcona Resources (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Strathcona Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 83,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 38,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.
Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.
