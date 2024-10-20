Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $75.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE PLNT opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.49. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $85.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $300.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.17 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 121.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Planet Fitness

In other news, CAO Brian O’donnell sold 6,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $497,153.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,549.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 478.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

