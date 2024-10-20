Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Stericycle Price Performance
NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $60.90 on Friday. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -276.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.
