Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Stericycle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $60.90 on Friday. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -276.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

About Stericycle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $756,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after buying an additional 63,112 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the first quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 21.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.