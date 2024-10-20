Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 96 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Stephens Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 64.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $120.21 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $128.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 105.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.95.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

