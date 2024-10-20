Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 1,196 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Stephens Consulting LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 564,729 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $744,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,856.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,856.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

