Stephens Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMSL. Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,259,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

