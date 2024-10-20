Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Invests $261,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

