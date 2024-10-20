Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 331,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 31,620 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. 32,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $444.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

