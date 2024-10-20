StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $333,795.85

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $2,731.62 or 0.03994798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $118.39 million and approximately $333,795.85 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StakeWise Staked ETH

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 43,342 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 43,342.12020179. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,725.95003071 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $291,666.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

