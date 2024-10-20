St James House (LON:SJH) Trading Down 5.7% – Should You Sell?

St James House plc (LON:SJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54). 4,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 35,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44 ($0.57).
The company has a market cap of £1.94 million and a P/E ratio of -103.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
St James House Company Profile
St James House plc, through its subsidiaries, provides lottery, payment processing, and e-commerce services in the United Kingdom. It provides lottery management services, including financial reconciliation and management, draw management, player communication, and prize provision services for society lotteries.
