ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Welltower during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 5.2% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $132.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 163.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.57. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $132.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

