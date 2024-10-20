ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

VTI opened at $288.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $433.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.05 and its 200-day moving average is $267.86. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $289.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

